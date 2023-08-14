PNCA to organize grand culture show, exhibition to celebrate independence day  

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned a series of cultural activities to celebrate Independence Day on August 14.

Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayub Jamali told APP that prominent artists from all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir would perform in the grand culture show to be held at PNCA auditorium at 7:00 p.m. The artists including Fazal Jutt, Wahid Bakhsh Faqir, Sajid Ali, Liaqat Ali Baloch, Malangan Group, Zafar Ali and team, Bano Rehmat, Mubashara Hafeez Mesh Baloch, Sunila Baig and Rizwana Khan would present National songs in the grand show. National Performing Arts Group, PNCA will also present folk and regional dances in the show.

Meanwhile, PNCA in collaboration with ForArtSake would present a painting exhibition by Ali Azmat curated by Amna Pataudi & Dr. Rahat Naveed on August 14.

The show is an ode to the Father of our Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Pakistan’s 76th Independence Anniversary.

The exhibition is a unique visual experience incorporating larger-than-life-size paintings and sketches by Ali Azmat.

The show will remain on display till August 20.