Argentina claimed a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday to advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Argentina were awarded a penalty after Julian Alvarez was brought down by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic at Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen.

Lionel Messi converted the penalty kick in the 34th minute.

After five minutes, Argentina doubled the lead when forward Alvarez made a close-range finish.

The first half ended 2-0 in favor of the Albiceleste.

In the 69th minute, Messi dribbled past the Croatian defenders and found Alvarez in the area.

Alvarez fired a right-footed shot from the penalty box to beat Livakovic, making it 3-0.

Meanwhile, Croatia’s assistant coach Mario Mandzukic was shown a straight red card in the 35th minute.

Also, Messi beat legend Gabriel Batistuta to become Argentina's all-time top goal scorer with 11 goals at the World Cup.

Argentina will face the winner of the France - Morocco match. The final will be played at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

With this result, Messi advanced to the second World Cup final in his career.

In the 2014 World Cup final, Messi's Argentina suffered a 1-0 loss against Germany.