The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a squad of 36 men players, which will take part in the national camp, commencing on 16th February in Lahore.

The list of 36 players is as below:

Goalkeepers:

Abdul Basit, Saqib Hanif, Salman Ul Haq, Hassan Ali and Usman Shoukat.

Defenders:

Rao Umar Hayyat, Raheel Nawaz, Qurban Ali, Abdul Qadeer Khan, Ali Khan Niazi, Mamoon Musa Khan, Sardar Wali, Abdullah Shah, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Syed Junaid Shah, Saeed Khan, Abdur Rahman and Faisal Ali.

Midfielders:

Ali Uzair, Umair Ali, Zain ul Abideen Ishaq, Umar Saeed, Naik Aslam, Muhammad Riaz, Fahim Ullah, Alamgir Ghazi, Taha, Touqeer and Muhammad Sufyan.

Forwards:

Waleed Khan, Moin, Muhammad Waheed, Shaiq Dost, Essa Bahadur, Muhammad Afzal and Fareed.

The main objective of the camp is to prepare the side for the upcoming FIFA friendlies, SAFF Championship 2023 and FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.