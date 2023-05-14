HEC, Balochistan win softball matches in National Games

LAHORE - Higher Education Commission (HEC) defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) by 15 runs while Balochistan defeated Sindh softball team by 9 runs in the opening match of the softball women’s event of the ongoing 34th National Games in Quetta. Tasmia, Iram, Samra, Ramsha and Fiza scored 21 runs for their team while Tanzeela and Manahil scored 2 runs for KPK, Sumbal scored 2 runs while Tehzeeb, Parkha, Shawal and Faryal scored 1 runs each for their team. In the second match, Sindh scored 12 runs in their 4 innings, Tulsi Meghar and Farasha scored 3 each. In response, the Balochistan team scored 21 runs in 4 innings and won by 9 runs. On behalf of Balochistan, Rommel, Nayab, Amina, Arhama and Kaka played an important role in the success of their team by scoring 3 runs each. In the matches to be played on May 14, Pakistan WAPDA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will clash while in the second match Pakistan Army and Balochistan teams will compete.