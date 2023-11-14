Tuesday, November 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Combating food waste for a sustainable tomorrow

November 14, 2023
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

Wasting food poses a dual threat—straining our finances and harming the environment. Beyond the squandered resources in food production, discarded items contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and landfill overflow. Food waste spans the entire supply chain, from production to consumption. Yet, simple adjustments in our habits can collectively mitigate this issue. Mindful food choices, meal planning, and proper leftovers storage are key in minimising waste, ensuring equitable access to nutritious meals. Together, let’s unite in the battle against food waste, fostering a more sustainable future for generations ahead.

NADIL RAHIM BAKSH,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1699853091.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023