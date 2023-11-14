Combating food waste for a sustainable tomorrow

Wasting food poses a dual threat—straining our finances and harming the environment. Beyond the squandered resources in food production, discarded items contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and landfill overflow. Food waste spans the entire supply chain, from production to consumption. Yet, simple adjustments in our habits can collectively mitigate this issue. Mindful food choices, meal planning, and proper leftovers storage are key in minimising waste, ensuring equitable access to nutritious meals. Together, let’s unite in the battle against food waste, fostering a more sustainable future for generations ahead.

NADIL RAHIM BAKSH,

Karachi.