NUST goes up 3 places to stand at 64th in Asia

ISLAMABAD - The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) continues its upward trajectory, climbing three positions to secure the #64 spot among Asian universities in the latest QS Asia University Rankings 2024.

Maintaining its stronghold, NUST retains the prestigious title of being the top-ranking Pakistani higher education institution in Asia for the seventh consecutive year.

This elevated position underlines NUST’s commitment to academic excellence through a holistic approach and a steadfast dedication to quality. The QS Asian rankings, encompassing 857 universities in their latest edition, mark a significant increase from the previous year’s 760. The rise reflects a growing recognition of institutions regionally.

QS Rankings evaluate universities based on factors including academic quality, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per paper, papers per faculty, faculty staff with PhD, and international research network, among others. In the global arena, NUST secures the #367 spot in the QS World University Rankings 2024.