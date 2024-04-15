Monday, April 15, 2024
Ihsanullah travels to UK for treatment of elbow injury
Our Staff Reporter
April 15, 2024
LAHORE  -  Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken proactive steps to address fast bowler Ihsanullah’s ongoing elbow injury. Ihsanullah departed for Manchester, England on Sunday morning, where he is scheduled for a crucial consultation on Monday with renowned orthopedic surgeon, Professor Adam Watts.

Professor Watts, known for his expertise in hand and wrist surgery, shoulder and elbow procedures, sports injuries, and trauma surgery, will evaluate Ihsanullah’s condition.This appointment comes as part of a collaborative effort between Ihsanullah’s franchise, Multan Sultans, and the PCB to ensure the best possible care for the player.

“Fast bowler Ihsanullah left for Manchester, England, on Sunday morning for his crucial appointment on Monday with esteemed orthopaedic surgeon, Professor Adam Watts, regarding his elbow injury. Professor Watts specialises in hand and wrist surgery, shoulder and elbow procedures, sports injuries, and trauma surgery,” PCB said in a press release.

“Further updates will be provided by the PCB following Professor Watts’ assessment and diagnosis.”Ihsanullah gained prominence in the previous Pakistan Super League season with his impressive pace and subsequently represented Pakistan in several T20 and ODI matches. However, his career took a setback after suffering an elbow injury following the series against New Zealand, sidelining him from major events like the 2023 Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup.

