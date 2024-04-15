Pakistan hockey team gears up for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup with national training camp

KARACHI - The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has initiated a national training camp at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in preparation for the upcoming Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia. Players reported to the camp on Sunday, under the auspices of the PHF, to begin their rigorous training schedule. PHF President, Syeda Shehla Raza, was briefed on the camp arrangements by the national hockey camp management. The briefing was conducted by a distinguished panel of coaches, including Olympians Ayaz Mahmood, Waseem Feroz, Rehan Butt, and Mohammad Saqlain. The presence of National Hockey Selection Committee member Nasir Ali and PHF Secretary General Haider Hussain further underscored the camp’s significance. Haider Hussain informed Shehla Raza that all arrangements, including accommodations for the players, have been finalized. He also noted that players Ahmad Nadeem and Ghazanfar Ali, who are currently overseas due to league commitments, have requested to join the camp on April 23, a request that has been approved by the President, who emphasized the importance of the training, saying, “We are committed to providing the players with top-notch training. I am confident that our team will display excellent performance in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.” She urged the camp management to ensure no compromise on the quality of training and requested the selection committee to scout new talent for the national sport. The coaches have prepared a comprehensive training manual while special attention will be given to physical fitness, penalty corner tactics, attacking skills, defensive strategies, and game pressure techniques, ensuring that the players are well-prepared for international challenges. “The focus on enhancing physical fitness and technical skills will play a crucial role in improving our players’ performances in international arenas,” said Coach Waseem Feroz.