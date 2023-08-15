Asif stuns seven-time World Champion Stephen Hendry  

CHELTENHAM (Agencies): Pakistan’s professional snooker player Muhammad Asif stunned seven-time World Snooker Champion Stephen Hendry in the qualifying round of the ongoing British Open 2023 here on Thursday. Asif, who earned a two-year professional card for the World Snooker Tour (WST) in June last year, tasted a major triumph as he downed Hendry 4-2 in the best of seven. The qualifying round match between Hendry and Asif got off to a contrasting start as the seven-time world champion pulled ahead, courtesy of a brilliant break of 73. Muhammad Asif, however, was quick to react and won the next three frames to move one within the victory. Hendry then managed to pull one back, edging Asif by the score of 74-43 in the fifth frame. But Muhammad Asif, with momentum in his favour, kept his nerves calm and halted Stephen Hendry’s comeback by winning the match-defining frame. Former champion Hendry scored the biggest break of the match (73) in the first frame while Muhammad Asif’s 66 was only the other 50-plus break, came in the sixth.