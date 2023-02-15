President says state will stand by govt’s commitments with IMF n Advises finance minister to immediately call Parliament’s session ‘so that the bill is enacted without delay’.
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar called on President Arif Alvi on Tuesday and apprised him about the progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and that all modalities have been agreed upon.
According to a statement issued by the Office of the President of Pakistan on Twitter, “the president appreciated the efforts of the government for an agreement with the IMF, and assured that the state of Pakistan would stand by the commitments made by the government with the IMF.”
“The minister informed that the Government wanted to raise additional revenue through taxes by promulgating an ordinance. The President advised that it would be more appropriate to take the Parliament into confidence on this important subject, and that a session be called immediately so that the bill is enacted without delay.”
Following President Dr Arif Alvi’s advice to present the ‘mini-budget ordinance’ in the parliament, the federal government has decided to table the bill in the legislature for approval as it scrambles to meet the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) pre-conditions for the stalled $1.1 billion loan.
Pakistan and the IMF will resume talks virtually next week after 10 days of face-to-face discussions in Islamabad on how to keep the country afloat ended without a deal. Officials say the bills will be laid down before the National Assembly and Senate subsequently Wednesday (today), following which both houses will refer the matter to their respective finance committees
for further deliberations.
President Dr Arif Alvi refused to promulgate an ordinance to announce mini- budget to fulfil one of the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the much needed loan programme for Pakistan. According to sources, the government has now decided to bring mini-budget through Finance Bill in National Assembly, which has been summoned today (Wednesday).
The IMF had linked the staff level agreement with the prior actions including increasing power and gas prices and announcing mini-budget to generate Rs170 billion in remaining four months (March to April) of the current fiscal year. The government had already enhanced the electricity and gas prices in last few days. Meanwhile, the government had decided to announce mini-budget through presidential ordinance. An official of the ministry of finance informed that the federal government is exploring options for bringing mini-budget to comply with the IMF’s directions. The taxation measures include one percent increase in the standard rate of sales tax from 17 percent to 18 percent and withholding tax on banking transactions of non-filers. The proposal to raise the federal excise duty (FED) on sugary drinks would generate Rs60 billion. The revenue impact of the proposed withholding tax on banking transactions of non-filers is nearly Rs45 billion. The FBR has worked out the revenue impact of Rs65 billion during Feb-June (2022-23) by increasing the standard rate of one percent sales tax from 17 to 18 percent. The FBR has also proposed to raise the federal excise duty (FED) on imported and locally-assembled motor vehicles through the promulgation of the Tax Laws Amendment Ordinance to generate additional revenue in ‘mini-budget’.
The revenue generation measure under consideration is to rationalise the rates of the FED on imported and locally-assembled motor vehicles. The FED on cigarettes would also be increased in the coming mini-budget.