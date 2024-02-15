Quetta Gladiators partner with Stile ahead of PSL 9

Former champions Quetta Gladiators signed a partnership with Stile, renowned for its unmatched quality tiles, ahead of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9. The announcement came during a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here at a local hotel, setting the stage for the upcoming cricket extravaganza at Gaddafi Stadium.

The ceremony saw the presence of Quetta Gladiators’ dignitaries including owner Nadeem Omar, head coach Shane Watson, captain Rilee Rossouw, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Team Director Moin Khan, Managers Azam Khan and Nabeel Hashmi, alongside Stile CEO Masood Jaffery.

Expressing his gratitude, Nadeem Omar welcomed the collaboration with Stile, highlighting the PSL's competitive nature. "I am profoundly thankful to Mr. Masood for choosing to partner with the Gladiators. The PSL is among the world's most challenging leagues, teeming with elite fast bowlers and enigmatic spinners, demanding exceptional skill levels from the players."

Shane Watson, taking the reins as head coach this season, praised the partnership's timing and potential. "We are entering an exciting phase with a robust team lineup. I am eager to see what we can achieve in this season," said Watson, acknowledging the promising synergy between the two entities.

Stile's CEO Masood Jaffery shared insights into the company's legacy and vision, emphasizing its pioneering role in Pakistan's tile manufacturing since 1978. "Our commitment to excellence has led us to elevate our standards to match European quality, making our products a staple in homes across Pakistan. With our recent advancements and free design services, we aspire to make tiles a lifestyle choice for our customers."

Highlighting the strategic significance of entering the sports domain, Jaffery added, "Our venture into the sports arena with cricket, a unifying force in Pakistan, marks a significant milestone. Partnering with the formidable Quetta Gladiators opens new avenues for us, promising mutual growth and visibility."