PPP complains to CEC on irregularity in election symbol allotment

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday com­plained to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja regarding irregularity in allotment of election symbol. PPP senior leader Senator Taj Haider addressed a formal letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, expressing deep con­cerns over an irregularity in symbol allotment for Muhammad Fiaz Bhatti, the PPP Parliamen­tarians candidate for PP 163 in Punjab.

In the letter, Taj Haider highlighted a discrepan­cy in the allocation of symbols, where Muhammad Fiaz Bhatti, despite submitting the PPPP ticket on January 12, 2024, and receiving acknowledgment from the Returning Officer, has been incorrectly listed as an independent candidate. Furthermore, he has been allotted the symbol “Kettle” instead of the intended PPPP symbol “Arrow.”

Senator Taj Haider emphasized the gravity of this unexpected change, raising serious doubts about the integrity of the electoral process. He expressed concerns that such a discrepancy could be a deliberate attempt to undermine the PPP candidate, potentially compromising the fairness of the upcoming elections. The letter urgently calls for corrective actions, requesting the Election Commission to rectify the anomaly by ensuring the correct allotment of the “Arrow” symbol to Muhammad Fiaz Bhatti for PP 163.

Senator Haider urged an investigation into the circumstances leading to this error, attaching all relevant documents to support the claim. Sena­tor Taj Haider trusts that the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan will promptly address the issue, ensuring the transparency and integrity of the electoral system. The PPP leader concluded the letter with hope that necessary and immediate actions will be taken to resolve this matter