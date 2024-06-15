Saturday, June 15, 2024
Pakistan, US investing in people-centric diplomacy: Masood

June 15, 2024
Washington    -   Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan says Pakistan and the United States are investing in people centered diplomacy so that there are more exchanges of students, academics and entrepreneurs and tech entrepreneurs in particular. He was addressing a gathering of scholars, policy-makers, legislators, entrepreneurs, business leaders and professionals at World Affairs Council of Philadelphia, Washington.

He said Pakistan is a big market with 240 million consumers for American manufacturers having a big cohort of growing human capital. He said Pakistan is pivotal to the ecosystem that comprises the Central Asian states, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey, Gulf states, Middle East, and North Africa.  He urged US businesses to increase their investment portfolios, particularly in tech startups, renewable energy, agriculture and extractive industries.

