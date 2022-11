Share:

PML-N Quaid and former prime minister rang up PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday and inquired after his health.

Both the leaders also discussed a raft of issues including the prevailing political situation in the country.

Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari also deliberated on Sunday’s by-elections.

The PPP leader congratulated Nawaz Sharif on the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz from courts.