Tuesday, April 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hezbollah claims attack on Israeli troops who had crossed border

Agencies
April 16, 2024
Newspaper, International

BEIRUT  -  Lebanon’s Hezbollah claimed Monday it had det­onated “explosive devices” targeting Israeli sol­diers who the group said had crossed into Leb­anese territory. Israel’s army said four soldiers were wounded overnight in an explosion “in the area of the northern border”, but without specify­ing on which side of the frontier.

One of the soldiers was “severely injured” it said.

It was the first time Hezbollah claimed such an attack in six months of near daily cross-border clashes between the group and Israel since the Gaza war broke out.

Hezbollah fighters “planted explosive devices in the Tal Ismail area” inside Lebanon, detonating them after Israeli soldiers “crossed the border”, the group said in a statement.

The incident came as tensions have soared over Iran’s missile and drone attacks from late Satur­day on Israel in retaliation for a deadly strike on Tehran’s consulate in Damascus.

CM Maryam’s reforms brought healthy change in health dept: Muhammad Saleem

The violence flaring between Israel and Hez­bollah has largely been contained to the bor­der area.

It has killed at least 364 people in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters but also including at least 70 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

In Israel, the military says 10 soldiers and eight civilians have been killed since hostilities be­gan. Tens of thousands of civilians have fled their homes on both sides of the border.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1713158401.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024