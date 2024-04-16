Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reach $13.44 billion

KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached $13,441.7 million in the week ended on April 5, 2024 while foreign reserves held by State Bank stood at $8,040.3 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Monday, in­formed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by $0.1 million to $8,040.3 million during the week under review.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded $5,401.4 million, it added. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on March 29, 2024, were $13,378.9 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the cen­tral bank were $8,040.4 million while net foreign reserves held by commer­cial banks were $5,338.5 million.