Tuesday, April 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reach $13.44 billion

Agencies
April 16, 2024
Business

KARACHI  -  The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached $13,441.7 million in the week ended on April 5, 2024 while foreign reserves held by State Bank stood at $8,040.3 million. 

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Monday, in­formed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by $0.1 million to $8,040.3 million during the week under review. 

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded $5,401.4 million, it added. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on March 29, 2024, were $13,378.9 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the cen­tral bank were $8,040.4 million while net foreign reserves held by commer­cial banks were $5,338.5 million.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1713158401.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024