ISLAMABAD-Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited has been awarded as “Largest National Tax Payer” from Manufacturing Sector” for year 2022 in the “Second Taxpayer Recognition Awards 2022” organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Representatives from the various multinationals and corporate blue chip companies participated in the event. The award was presented by Arif Alvi, President, in a ceremony arranged at Aiwan-e-Sadar. Company Secretary Brig (R) Asrat Mahmood, FFC received the award. This is second consecutive year where FFC was declared as Largest National Tax Payer in Manufacturing Sector.