Police conduct mock exercise

LAKKI MARWAT - Lakki Marwat police conduct­ed a mock exercise at the Police Lines in the Dis­trict Headquarters Com­plex Tajazai to check cops’ preparedness to counter terrorist attacks.

Along with policemen, the commandos of Elite Force Rapid Response Force, bomb disposal squad experts and Res­cue 1122 workers took part in the exercise.

An official said that the mock drill was con­ducted on the directives of District Police Officer Tariq Habib.

“During the exercise, the cops led by DSP Riaz Khan exhibited their skills to neutralise terror­ists and rescue the offi­cials of the district police office,” he maintained.