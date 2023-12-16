Police conduct mock exercise

LAKKI MARWAT - Lakki Marwat police conducted a mock exercise at the Police Lines in the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai to check cops’ preparedness to counter terrorist attacks.
Along with policemen, the commandos of Elite Force Rapid Response Force, bomb disposal squad experts and Rescue 1122 workers took part in the exercise.
An official said that the mock drill was conducted on the directives of District Police Officer Tariq Habib.
“During the exercise, the cops led by DSP Riaz Khan exhibited their skills to neutralise terrorists and rescue the officials of the district police office,” he maintained.