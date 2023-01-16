Share:

UAE Under-19 spin-bowling all-rounder Dhruv Parashar has been named as a replacement player for the Desert Vipers’ DP World ILT20 campaign, replacing his injured UAE U-19 teammate Ronak Panoly.

Ronak Panoly’s left shoulder injury restricts his ability to field, which means he would not be able to operate at the capacity necessary for the tournament.

Desert Vipers Director of Cricket Tom Moody expressed his disappointment for Ronak and said: “Obviously a big setback for him. He was full of excitement as you would expect as an exciting young player out of the UAE, to join the Desert Vipers. But unfortunately, from a fitness standpoint, and for his own assurance to get his shoulder back in order the decision was made to release him.

“Ronak will stay with the squad to receive treatment and to feel part of the group. He is an impressive young man, and we hope to see him back in future editions of the tournament.”

Commenting on Panoly’s replacement, Moody added: “Dhruv Parashar is an excellent replacement, and we are fortunate to be able to call on him.

“He was a part of the Desert Vipers UAE trial held in October last year, and both Head Coach James Foster and I had an opportunity to see him in action then. Dhruv was highlighted as a player we wanted to keep an eye on. He impressed us at the trial, and he looks a natural. With ball in hand or bat in hand he looks like someone who can play a role immediately, but also, he has a lot of upside which is exciting.

“He is a truly talented youngster, and we welcome him to our side and wish him the very best for his journey here at the Desert Vipers camp.”

Dhruv Parashar was an outstanding player for the UAE U-19 team and was the joint second-highest wicket-taker for his team with eight wickets at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup held in the West Indies early last year.

Among his achievements was a player of the match award in the UAE’s Plate final victory over Ireland, with a contribution of 2-15.

Earlier in the tournament Parashar had taken a four-wicket haul, helping the UAE to an 82-run victory over the West Indies to book a place in the Plate final.

So how exciting is it for Dhruv to be a late addition to the Desert Vipers squad. The player said: “Honestly it is like a dream come true. I am so thrilled to be a part of this franchise and amongst such a great bunch of people. Both the support staff and the players have been so warm and welcoming. There is lots to learn and if I get an opportunity I need to try and contribute as much as I can for the team to win, both on and off the field. Whatever it may take. It is just a wonderful opportunity for me.”