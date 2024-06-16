Sunday, June 16, 2024
Govt delivering superior services to masses: PM

Our Staff Reporter
June 16, 2024
Islamabad   -   Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says the government’s reform agenda prioritizes enhancing governance and delivering superior services to the public.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting on strategic institutional reforms within the federal government.

The Prime Minister directed all the federal ministries to fully support these reforms.

During the meeting, a comprehensive briefing was given on the strategic roadmap for reforms.

The participants were informed that the task management system, nearing completion, is being introduced as per the Prime Minister’s directives. Efforts have also commenced to appoint international experts in federal ministries.

Additionally, it was disclosed that Key Performance Indicators will be established to monitor the ministries’ performance.

Our Staff Reporter

