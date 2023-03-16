Share:

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has assured that details of the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be made public.

Speaking at the Senate Committee of the Whole on Thursday, he said once the agreement was signed, it would be put on the website of the Finance Ministry for review of the general public and nothing would be concealed. The finance minister said he believed in transparency and fiscal discipline in the country.

Responding to points raised earlier in the Committee, he said nobody in Pakistan could compromise the nuclear and missile assets of the country. He further said, "We are a sovereign nation and nobody in the world has the right to tell us what range of missiles we should have."

Earlier, speaking on the floor of the Senate, PPP leader Raza Rabbani said parliament must exert its authority to prevent other forces from indulging in the affairs of the legislature. He said parliament should not bow before the dictates from any quarters.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mushtaq Ahmed Khan said parliament should become the centre of aspirations of the people of Pakistan to strengthen true democracy in the country.

EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka said elected bodies ensure people's power, governance and rule of law. She said democracy was the core value of the European Union. She also congratulated the Senate of Pakistan on its Golden Jubilee.

The High Commissioner of South Africa said the late Nelson Mandella had decided to visit Pakistan twice. He said his country acknowledges Pakistan's contribution to the cause of peace. He called for more engagements between Pakistan and African countries. He appreciated Pakistan's "Look Africa Policy".