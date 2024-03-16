Quaid-i-Azam University announces PEEF Master's level scholarship

The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has invited applications for the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) Master’s Level Scholarship for M.Phil and MS students admitted in Fall-2023 and Spring-2024 sessions.

According to a statement issued by the QAU Student’s Financial Assistance Office, the deadline for scholarship application is March 29.



As per the PEEF Master’s Level Scholarship policy 2023-24, the minimum eligibility criteria includes that the student must have Punjab domicile, secured at least 60% marks or a minimum CGPA 2.5 in the graduation level examination held in 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 (spring and fall sessions) from Punjab (minimum sixteen years of schooling or 4-year education after HSSC/F.A/F.Sc./Grade 12 examination).

The students who were awarded a BS degree from the university are also eligible for the scholarships.

Those who secured admission as a full-time student in the academic year 2023-24 in the university are also eligible for it, read the statement.

Similarly, the declared monthly income of parents (from all sources) is equal to or less than Rs60,000. However, the children of government employees in BPS 1-4 are exempted from the condition of monthly income if salary is the only source of income. The children of civilians martyred in terrorist attacks are exempted from the condition of monthly income.

The students who are not availing of any other educational scholarship during the current academic year and students who have already passed or possessed MA, MSc, MS, M.Phil degrees are ineligible to apply for the PEEF Master Level Scholarship.

Besides fulfilling PEEF eligibility criteria, the prospective student must qualify for merit and need criteria of the respective university or the degree awarding institution.