Millie Bobby Brown is ready for ‘Stranger Things’ to end

LONDON - Mil­lie Bobby Brown is ready for “Stranger Things” to wrap up. The show’s star says the upcom­ing fifth season will be its last and Brown is prepared to move on from her character, Eleven. “I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year,” she told Wom­en’s Wear Daily. “You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.” The latest episodes have delayed filming because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. “Stranger Things” premiered in 2016, with Brown starring from the start. She has since starred in “Godzilla” films, “Enola Holmes,” is slated to appear in the upcom­ing “Damsel,” as well as the Russo brothers’ sci-fi movie “The Elec­tric State.” Brown, 19, also has a busy personal life. She took to so­cial media in April to share a pho­to of herself and Jake Bongiovi embracing while she wore a large ring on her engagement finger.