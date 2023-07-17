Monday, July 17, 2023
Pak, Afghanistan bilateral trade grown by 12pc
Fawad Yousafzai
July 17, 2023
Business

Islamabad-The bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has grown by 12 percent and reached to $1,861.64 million during the fiscal year 2022-23.

Since July-June 2022-23, trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has grown rapidly, overall, trade between both the countries has increased by 12 percent from $1,668.44 million in FY2021-22 to $1,861.64 million in FY2022-23, official source told The Nation.  Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan totaled $968.43 million in Jul-June 2022-23, up 12 percent from total exports of $867.03 million in July-June 2021-22. Similarly, Pakistan’s imports from Afghanistan were $893 million in July-June 2022-23, up from $801 million in July-June 2021-22, representing an increase of 11 percent, owing primarily to coal imports by Pakistan for its power plants and cotton imports for textile industry.

