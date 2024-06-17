Bohra community in Pakistan celebrates Eidul Azha today

KARACHI - The Bohri community residing in Pakistan celebrated Eidul Azha with religious zeal Sunday. Bohri community offered the Eidul Azha prayer with religious devotion and respect in various mosques of Karachi. A grand gathering for Eid prayer was organized in central Tahiri mosque located at Saddar area of Karachi. After Eid prayers, Bohri community engaged with sacrifice of sacrificial animals to offer the Sunnat e Ibrahimi.

Eidul Azha is being celebrated across gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates. Muslim communities residing in Britain, Europe and Canada will observe Eidul-Azha tomorrow. Eid ul Azha will be celebrated across Pakistan on Monday, June 17. In the Islamic calendar, the 10th of Zilhajj marks a momentous occasion celebrated by Muslims worldwide: Eidul Azha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice.

Rooted deeply in religious significance, this festival traces its origins to the ancient saga of Prophet Ibrahim (AS). According to tradition, Ibrahim was tested by God who commanded him in a dream to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismail. As Ibrahim prepared to fulfill this divine command, God intervened, replacing Ismail with a ram, affirming Ibrahim’s devotion and providing a ram for sacrifice instead.