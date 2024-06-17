Eid preparations: Minister visits control room at MC Daska

SIALKOT - Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Zeeshan Rafique visited the control room, established at Municipal Committee Daska in connection with Eidul Azha, and also distributed plastic bags for safe disposal of offals and remains of sacrificial animals in different areas including Main Bazaar, Gali Tar Wali, Milad Chowk and Model Town Daska.

Assistant Commissioner Daska Muhammad Ali Kanju, Municipal Officer Uzair Arshad and others were also present. The minister said the local authorities of Daska municipality should be issued error-free duty roster for performing special duty on Eidul Azha days and it should be ensured that the official concerned is present on his duty as per the duty roster. He said negligence regarding cleanliness would not be tolerated at all. He said that like in whole province, the people of Daska would be given a pollution-free environment on Eidul Azha.

The minister said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was taking steps to ensure facilities to people on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

While distributing bags at homes and markets, he called upon citizens to put waste of sacrificial animals in these bags and hand it over to the employees of Municipal Committee Daska for proper disposal. In this way, the environment of the city can be kept clean, he added. More than 10,000 bags will be distributed among people of Daska by Municipal Committee Daska and Punjab government.

Elementary school inaugurated in Dogranwala

Secretary School Education Department Punjab Barrister Dr. Ehtesham Anwar inaugurated the Government Girls Model Elementary School Dogranwala, here on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain, Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Dr. Shahid Dayal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Javed Iqbal Babar, District Officer (DO) Secondary Education Malik Allah Dad, DEO Secondary Education Elementary Asma Dar and a large number of local residents attended the ceremony. Ehtesham Anwar visited the upgraded school and directed the construction staff and building to ensure provision of the best educational facilities there. He urged teachers to concentrate all their attention on promotion of education and equip the new generation with fine education. Earlier, the secretary, along with the deputy commissioner, planted saplings in the school lawns and hoisted the national flag. At the end of the ceremony, prayers were offered for development and prosperity of the nation.