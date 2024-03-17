Sunday, March 17, 2024
CM Maryam inaugurates 20-bed hospital at Kot Lakhpat Jail
8:21 PM | March 17, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday visited the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat and joined women prisoners for iftar.

Rather than mixing with guests, she personally served samosas, fruits, and dinner to the women prisoners.

She also planted a sapling in the jail's lawn and ordered more plantation. Maryam also took time to visit the cell where her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was kept.

Maryam Nawaz inaugurated a 20-bed hospital for drug addicts' rehabilitation within the jail and introduced a video call facility for prisoners. Central Jail Lahore became the first prison in the world to offer such a service.

She also distributed gifts to released prisoners, including Rs15000 and clothing for men, and Rs15000 and clothing for women.

She also inspected the jail kitchen, ensuring the quality of food prepared for the prisoners. A special iftar menu was prepared as per her instructions. Interacting with the inmates, the CM listened to their concerns and needs, even comforting a young girl accompanying one of the female prisoners.

Provincial Advisor Pervaiz Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, IG Prisons, and other relevant officials were also present. 

