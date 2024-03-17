Netsol win Prof Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Corporate Cricket title

LAHORE - Team Netsol won the Prof Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memo­rial Corporate Cricket Tourna­ment title after trouncing LCI team by 47 runs in the final played at LCCA Ground.

Netsol, put into bat first, scored 215-6 in the allot­ted 20 overs. Muhammad Azhar smashed 79 runs, Bilal Aslam 39 and Faraz Hussain 23 runs. In reply, the LCI team was bundled out for 169 runs. Mo­min scored 51 runs, Nadeem Abbas 30 and M Yusuf 26 runs. Ka­shif Ali claimed three wickets while M Faisal and Saleh Khan bagged two wickets each.

M Azhar was de­clared the best player of the match. The best batsman in the tour­nament was Adnan Butt, the best bowler M Faisal, the best wicketkeeper Azhar and the best all-rounder was Sohaib Shahid.

The chief guests of the event were Pakistan cricket team manager Mansoor Rana, CEO Netsol Umar Ghouri, Pakistan team fielding coach Abdul Majeed, Director LCI Shamim Mian Mubeen and Sohail Murtaza, who dis­tributed prizes and shields among the players and tour­nament management.

This tournament is held an­nually to honor the legacy of Prof. Mukhtar Ahmed Butt, who besides teaching English at GCU Lahore, devoted his life to the game of cricket with remarkable passion and dedi­cation. Organized by his son, Faheem Mukhtar Butt, the event serves as a fitting trib­ute to Prof Mukhtar Ahmed Butt’s enduring contributions to the sport.