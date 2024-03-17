Netsol win Prof Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Corporate Cricket title

LAHORE - Team Netsol won the Prof Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Corporate Cricket Tournament title after trouncing LCI team by 47 runs in the final played at LCCA Ground.
Netsol, put into bat first, scored 215-6 in the allotted 20 overs. Muhammad Azhar smashed 79 runs, Bilal Aslam 39 and Faraz Hussain 23 runs. In reply, the LCI team was bundled out for 169 runs. Momin scored 51 runs, Nadeem Abbas 30 and M Yusuf 26 runs. Kashif Ali claimed three wickets while M Faisal and Saleh Khan bagged two wickets each.
M Azhar was declared the best player of the match. The best batsman in the tournament was Adnan Butt, the best bowler M Faisal, the best wicketkeeper Azhar and the best all-rounder was Sohaib Shahid.
The chief guests of the event were Pakistan cricket team manager Mansoor Rana, CEO Netsol Umar Ghouri, Pakistan team fielding coach Abdul Majeed, Director LCI Shamim Mian Mubeen and Sohail Murtaza, who distributed prizes and shields among the players and tournament management.
This tournament is held annually to honor the legacy of Prof. Mukhtar Ahmed Butt, who besides teaching English at GCU Lahore, devoted his life to the game of cricket with remarkable passion and dedication. Organized by his son, Faheem Mukhtar Butt, the event serves as a fitting tribute to Prof Mukhtar Ahmed Butt’s enduring contributions to the sport.