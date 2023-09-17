Sunday, September 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Radio Pakistan achieves significant milestones in ‘digital migration’: Solangi

Radio Pakistan achieves significant milestones in ‘digital migration’: Solangi
Agencies
September 17, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Caretaker Minister for In­formation and Broadcast­ing Murtaza Solangi, in his address to an international conference in Amsterdam on Saturday, highlighted the significant achieve­ments made by Radio Paki­stan in its digital migration journey. Addressing the international conference on Radio Resource Control and Management via Zoom, he said Radio Pakistan had achieved significant mile­stones in its journey of digi­tal migration. Despite facing numerous challenges and obstacles, Radio Pakistan has been on its path of prog­ress, he said while stressing that the broadcasting land­scape was evolving globally, including in Pakistan. He said digitalization of Radio Pakistan was currently in progress, with efforts were underway to digitize its entire archives. The min­ister said Radio Pakistan was transitioning towards Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) technology to align its broadcasts with interna­tional standards. With the installation of DRM trans­mitters, he said Radio Paki­stan’s broadcast would not only be accessible through­out the country but also in neighboring nations. So­langi noted that the DRM technology was expected to reduce Radio Pakistan’s operational costs by up to 40 per cent, with the added benefit of energy saving. The minister also high­lighted an important fea­ture of DRM transmitters, which included an emer­gency warning system ca­pable of issuing immediate alerts during natural disas­ters. The initiative would also facilitate disaster management authorities in carrying out relief efforts in affected areas.

New inflation wave to bring more misery for masses

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1694921853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023