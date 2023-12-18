 Zardari on mission to win Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari is on a mission to win in the Balochistan province as the general elections approach.

Winning in Balochistan is not an easy task especially after Pa­kistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s ear­ly harvesting. Otherwise too, Balochistan never sees a par­ty emerging with a majority. Zardari, the PPP Co-Chairman, is scheduled to deliver a speech at a PPP workers convention in Turbat today (December 18), aiming to strengthen the par­ty’s presence in Balochistan.

The focus of his address will be to highlight the important role of Balochistan in the coun­try’s politics. Zardari, arriving from Karachi, plans to engage with PPP workers at the Foot­ball Stadium, expecting the participation of prominent po­litical figures during this event.

PPP leaders said that during his visit to Turbat, Zardari will emphasize the need for Baloch­istan’s develop­ment after recent­ly labelling it as the “heart of Pakistan.”

The PPP supremo be­lieves that national progress is intricately linked to the ad­vancement of Balochistan. He acknowledges the challenges faced by the province and has always spoken about the PPP’s historical efforts to address them, highlighting the party’s desire for the people of Baloch­istan to take ownership of their land and resources.

Zardari, in his recent rally in Quetta marking the PPP’s foun­dation day, articulated the party’s commit­ment to ensuring water accessibili­ty for the people of Balochistan, con­sidering it crucial for Pakistan to be­come an export-ori­ented country.

Noteworthy political achieve­ments so far include several in­fluential figures from Baloch­istan, such as Abdul Qudous Bizenjo, joining PPP in the run-up to the February 8 elections. More are likely to join today (December 18). This shift in political alliances indicates a dynamic landscape in the lead-up to the elections.

The broader political context involves heightened activity among political parties, as seen in Nawaz Sharif’s success in at­tracting prominent politicians from Balochistan to PML-N. The upcoming elections have generated significant political maneuvering, with parties stra­tegically strengthening their positions. The issuance of the election schedule by the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan comes after legal disputes, with the Supreme Court’s directive ensuring that the elections pro­ceed as planned.

Zardari, who sees no party winning a majority in the Feb­ruary 8 polls, expects the PPP to clinch some top seats at the end. Success in Balochistan, to­gether with possible victory in Sindh could be crucial to the PPP’s dream to return to power.

The PPP has already de­clared Zardari as the presiden­tial candidate. PPP chief Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari has been named for the Prime Minis­ter’s slot if the party wins or leads a coalition government.

If the PML-N wins and the PPP becomes a coalition part­ner, the PPP could press for Zardari’s election as the Pres­ident, a position he held from 2008-2013.

For a bargaining position, the PPP will need to win a reason­able share in the national and provincial assemblies.