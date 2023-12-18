 Zardari on mission to win Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari is on a mission to win in the Balochistan province as the general elections approach.
Winning in Balochistan is not an easy task especially after Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s early harvesting. Otherwise too, Balochistan never sees a party emerging with a majority. Zardari, the PPP Co-Chairman, is scheduled to deliver a speech at a PPP workers convention in Turbat today (December 18), aiming to strengthen the party’s presence in Balochistan.
The focus of his address will be to highlight the important role of Balochistan in the country’s politics. Zardari, arriving from Karachi, plans to engage with PPP workers at the Football Stadium, expecting the participation of prominent political figures during this event.
PPP leaders said that during his visit to Turbat, Zardari will emphasize the need for Balochistan’s development after recently labelling it as the “heart of Pakistan.”
The PPP supremo believes that national progress is intricately linked to the advancement of Balochistan. He acknowledges the challenges faced by the province and has always spoken about the PPP’s historical efforts to address them, highlighting the party’s desire for the people of Balochistan to take ownership of their land and resources.
Zardari, in his recent rally in Quetta marking the PPP’s foundation day, articulated the party’s commitment to ensuring water accessibility for the people of Balochistan, considering it crucial for Pakistan to become an export-oriented country.
Noteworthy political achievements so far include several influential figures from Balochistan, such as Abdul Qudous Bizenjo, joining PPP in the run-up to the February 8 elections. More are likely to join today (December 18). This shift in political alliances indicates a dynamic landscape in the lead-up to the elections.
The broader political context involves heightened activity among political parties, as seen in Nawaz Sharif’s success in attracting prominent politicians from Balochistan to PML-N. The upcoming elections have generated significant political maneuvering, with parties strategically strengthening their positions. The issuance of the election schedule by the Election Commission of Pakistan comes after legal disputes, with the Supreme Court’s directive ensuring that the elections proceed as planned.
Zardari, who sees no party winning a majority in the February 8 polls, expects the PPP to clinch some top seats at the end. Success in Balochistan, together with possible victory in Sindh could be crucial to the PPP’s dream to return to power.
The PPP has already declared Zardari as the presidential candidate. PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been named for the Prime Minister’s slot if the party wins or leads a coalition government.
If the PML-N wins and the PPP becomes a coalition partner, the PPP could press for Zardari’s election as the President, a position he held from 2008-2013.
For a bargaining position, the PPP will need to win a reasonable share in the national and provincial assemblies.