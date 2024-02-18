Give me evidence, top judge rejects poll rigging claims

Election Commission denies claims, says Commissioners had no direct role in conducting elections n ECP forms high-level committee to investigate allegations n NetBlocks links disruption in X service to high level resignation.
ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - While responding to the election results rigging claims by Rawalpindi Commissioner, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday said that hurling baseless allegations without any truth or evidence to back them up do not hold any weightage.
The chief justice’s remarks came hours after Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha claimed that the chief election commissioner and the chief justice were also completely involved in alleged election rigging.
In a casual interaction with media persons in Islamabad, the CJP said: “Someone can blame me for theft or murder tomorrow. If hurling allegations is your right, give me evidence along with it too.”
Also, a group of five district returning officers have rejected the rigging allegations levelled by former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha earlier Saturday. In a press conference alongside the new Pindi Commissioner Saif Anwar, the five DROs — including four male officers and a female officer —urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct an independent inquiry into the rigging allegations.
The DROs maintained that they were not pressured by anyone and carried out the polls according to the Election Act as well as directions given by the electoral watchdog. “I was working as DRO Jhelum and all the polls were conducted free and fairly,” Captain (retd) Samiullah Farooq said. DRO Chakwal Quratalain also echoed those sentiments.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formed a high-level committee to investigate the rigging allegations levelled by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha.
In a press release, the electoral watchdog said the high-level committee will comprise senior election commission officials, including the secretary, special secretary, and additional director general law. The ECP added that the committee will record the statements of returning officers and district returning officers and present a report to the commission within three days.
It further said a decision on whether any legal actions — including contempt of ECP — would be taken against the Pindi commissioner will be made after analysing the findings of the report. The statement said that the ECP meeting held today was attended in person by officials of the commission, while Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and Punjab ECP member Babar Hasan Bharwana attended it online. Also, a nationwide disruption in social media platform X’s (formerly Twitter) service has been reported in Pakistan due to the “escalating unrest and protests” over allegations of election fraud, according to Internet tracking organisation NetBlocks. In a post on X, the organisation added that the disruption took place “following a high-level resignation and public admission of vote manipulation by a senior election official”. Earlier, , the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) flatly rejected the rigging allegations put forth by Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta against the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner. The spokesperson said in a statement that neither the ECP nor any of its officials instructed the Rawalpindi commissioner to change election results under his jurisdiction. He stated that the ECP would soon conduct a comprehensive inquiry to confirm the facts. The Commissioners of any division had not any direct role in conducting elections; they are neither District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs), nor Presiding Officers (POs). Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the rigging allegations, levelled by the commissioner Rawalpindi division, and ordered carrying out an impartial probe in this regard. The CM ordered for formation of a high-level committee to investigate the rigging allegations. He said the real facts should be brought to light regarding the allegations about rigging during general election.