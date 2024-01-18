Nawaz Sharif on mission to make Pakistan self-reliant

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif affirmed on Thursday that his mission was to make Pakistan self-reliant, and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will complete this mission assiduously upon coming into power.

During his address at an election rally here, the PML-N supremo told constituents that he was overwhelmed by the rousing welcome he received upon arriving in Hafizabad.

He expressed profound love for the people of Hafizabad, adding that there was no difference for him between Hafizabad and Lahore.

The three-time prime minister, who returned to Pakistan in October last year ending his years-long exile, stated that his heart yearned for his people every moment all these years.

Bemoaning the prevailing issues of unemployment and inflation, Nawaz Sharif said that if the five judges had not disqualified him under a conspiracy, these issues would never have surfaced.

He regretted being sent packing on a frivolous charge of not having accepted a salary from his son.

Nawaz stated that the country's position would have been much higher and every household would have been happy if he had not been removed on false charges.

"Pakistan would have achieved a special status and become an Asian tiger. Our green passport would have been respected worldwide," he went on to say.

Nawaz recalled that during his government, he had successfully offset the energy shortfall and eliminated terrorism from the country.

Nawaz said that the motorways his government had constructed had shortened the distances. He promised he would build a motorway through Hafizabad to facilitate the people of the district.