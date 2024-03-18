Monday, March 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM gives one-year extension to PAF chief Zaheer Babar

PM gives one-year extension to PAF chief Zaheer Babar
MATEEN HAIDER
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Top Stories

ISLAMABAD  -  Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has ac­corded one-year extension to Air Chief Marshall Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu with effect from today. The summary for the ex­tension was moved a week ago by Defence Min­istry to the Prime Minis­ter Office. Air Chief Mar­shall Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu’s three-year tenure was expiring on March 18, 2024. Air Chief Marshall Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sid­hu was appointed CAS on 18th March 2021 by the federal government. He would be the second chief in Pakistan Air Force his­tory who would be get­ting extension. Earlier, Air Chief Marshall Anwar Shamim Khan had got full term extension during the military government of Gen Ziaul Haq in 1981. After getting extension, late CAS Anwar Shamim served the longest term as air chief of Pakistan Air Force. His tenure as air chief was from 1978 to 1985. A formal notifica­tion of the one-year exten­sion to Air Chief Marshall Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sid­hu would be issued by the Defence Ministry after ap­proval from President Asif Ali Zardari today.

Punjab Assembly session is scheduled to be held today

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1710658907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024