PM gives one-year extension to PAF chief Zaheer Babar

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has accorded one-year extension to Air Chief Marshall Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu with effect from today. The summary for the extension was moved a week ago by Defence Ministry to the Prime Minister Office. Air Chief Marshall Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu’s three-year tenure was expiring on March 18, 2024. Air Chief Marshall Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu was appointed CAS on 18th March 2021 by the federal government. He would be the second chief in Pakistan Air Force history who would be getting extension. Earlier, Air Chief Marshall Anwar Shamim Khan had got full term extension during the military government of Gen Ziaul Haq in 1981. After getting extension, late CAS Anwar Shamim served the longest term as air chief of Pakistan Air Force. His tenure as air chief was from 1978 to 1985. A formal notification of the one-year extension to Air Chief Marshall Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu would be issued by the Defence Ministry after approval from President Asif Ali Zardari today.