UK to encourage Pak students enrolment in UK varsities via distance learning: UK HC

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, announced yesterday that the United Kingdom would promote the enrollment of Pakistani students in UK universities through distance learning.

Marriott met with the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the education sector in Pakistan. The meeting was also attended by Secretary of Education Mohyuddin Wani and British Council Country Director James Hampson.

During the discussion, Marriott emphasized the longstanding partnership between the UK and Pakistan since 1947. She informed the minister that the UK is keen on expanding its green program, which could facilitate increased enrollment of Pakistani students in UK universities through distance learning. Additionally, Marriott mentioned Google Education’s interest in supporting Pakistan to address educational access issues.

The British High Commissioner and the education minister also deliberated on the challenges and opportunities associated with devolving education to the provinces. Secretary of Education Mohyuddin Wani outlined the Ministry of Education’s plan to declare an education emergency in the country and to align all stakeholders towards this goal.

Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed the government’s aim to train one million youth in the IT sector, envisioning Pakistan as a major global supplier of IT professionals. He urged the UK to assist in providing IT certification for these professionals and emphasized the importance of addressing students’ mental health needs.

Siddiqui highlighted efforts to establish mental health awareness and support desks in Islamabad colleges and stressed the ongoing need for focused efforts to address Pakistan’s education challenges.

Furthermore, Siddiqui informed Marriott about the launch of a National Nutrition Program in Islamabad to boost enrollment, emphasizing that investment in education is crucial for the country’s progress.

British Council Country Director James Hampson mentioned that Pakistan hosts the second-largest British Council program after China and proposed a visit by the Global Chief Executive of the British Council in May.

The Federal Minister welcomed this initiative and expressed interest in strengthening collaboration between the British Council and Pakistan, particularly in expanding educational outreach programs for slum areas in major cities.

Siddiqui reiterated the Ministry of Education’s commitment to declaring an education emergency in Pakistan, emphasizing the need to address the growing number of out-of-school children and the challenges posed by urban slums.

He urged the UK to support efforts to eliminate out-of-school children and emphasized the importance of rallying all stakeholders behind the national education agenda. Siddiqui concluded by affirming the government’s dedication to making education a central focus of national progress.