ACS dissatisfied with Nishtar Hospital slow pace of upgradation

MULTAN - Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar has expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work on the ongoing up-gradation at Nishtar Hospital and directed to accomplish it within the stipulated time.

He emphasized the need to address challenges faced by patients and their attendants due to the slow progress of developmental work. During inspection of health facility up-gradation, he discussed the matter and highlighted the importance of regular inspections by the Specialized Healthcare Secretary Southern Punjab, Afzal Nasir Khan, and the Hospital’s Medical Superintendent. He instructed the MS to conduct daily inspections of various wards undergoing revamping and set timelines for the completion of work.

The ACS also mentioned measures taken to avoid storing materials on hospital pathways during construction and timely shifting of rubble outside the hospital premises. Additionally, he stressed the immediate resolution of water leakage issues to ensure smooth traffic flow for patients and their families.

He visited various wards, including 4 and 6, inspected the ongoing construction work, and inquired about medical facilities being extended to patients.

POLICE TELECOMMUNICATIONS BATCH PASSES OUT AT PTS

A 228-strong batch of telecommunications police recruits attended passing out parade upon completion of their six-month course at Police Training School (PTS) Multan on Monday. A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute to SSP Telecommunications Punjab Asad Sarfraz. Exactly 228 male and female recruits completed training on wireless channel HF, VHF, email, teleprinter, wireless and Morse Code in addition to martial arts, defense tactics, firing, weapon handling, computer training by international standard modules, and awareness of laws.

Lady constable Ayesha Siddiq from Kasur won the certificate class-1 with Rs 25000 cash prize for all round best performance. She also won Rs 20000 cash prize and a certificate on first position in academic. Constable Farooq Haidar from Jhang secured a certificate and Rs 10000 cash award for securing first position in a fire while Nimra Shakir from Lahore stood first in parade and won Rs 10000 prize with a class-1 certificate. SSP Telecommunications Punjab Asad Sarfraz declared telecommunications as the backbone of police for its pivotal role in police operations. He stressed on the need for police to embrace modern trend in policing and seek assistance from communication means of the contemporary age. He also stressed on following modern community policing standards.