Manzoor, Azam and Afzal excel in 6th PGF Jinnah Tour Golf

The 6th edition of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Jinnah Development Golf Tour is nearing its conclusion at the picturesque par-71 Piffer's Golf and Country Club Golf Course in Abbottabad.

After two rounds of exhilarating golfing action, the tournament has showcased numerous talented players, signifying the growth of professional golf in Pakistan. Out of the 63 second-tier professional golfers vying for national recognition and commendation, an impressive 45 competitors successfully made the cut, demonstrating their commendable performances and golfing skills.

Among the frontrunners, three contenders emerging as leaders are Manzoor Abbasi from Islamabad, M Azam from Quetta and M Afzal from Okara. Manzoor has displayed dominance with scores of 69 and 73 in the two rounds with an aggregate of 142. Not far behind, M Azam and M Afzal also share the same aggregate score of 142, with rounds of 72 and 70 each. The stage is set for an intense battle between these technically adept players as they vie for victory during the final 18 holes on Thursday at the Piffers Abbottabad Golf Course.

Additionally, worth mentioning are M Asif, Rehmatullah and Jafal Hussain, tied at a respectable score of 146. As the 6th edition of the PGF Jinnah Development Tour Golf concludes on Thursday, it promises to be a captivating finish, leaving golf enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the final results.