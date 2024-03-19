Tuesday, March 19, 2024
PM Shehbaz seeks 'early implementation' of Pak-Kuwait agreements worth $10bn

Web Desk
8:20 PM | March 19, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday sought the implementation of bilateral agreements worth $10 billion inked between Pakistan and Kuwait in November last year. 


In a meeting with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi, the premier discussed bilateral ties and called for concerted efforts from both sides to ensure the early implementation of seven agreements. 

The premier noted with satisfaction that both countries had signed seven agreements for cooperation in diverse areas including food security, technology, hydel power, mining and minerals, water supply, and mangrove rehabilitation, according to a statement issue by the PM Office.


In this context, he emphasised the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) which provided a robust and efficient mechanism to attract foreign investment into Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan attached great importance to its historic and deep-rooted ties with Kuwait.

He thanked the Kuwaiti leadership, including Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, for the warm wishes and felicitations on his re-election.

The PM expressed the desire to work closely with them to further strengthen the bilateral relationship with a focus on trade and investment.

He also extended an invitation to Amir of Kuwait to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The Kuwaiti ambassador thanked Pakistan for its support to Kuwait in difficult times.

He thanked former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for his strong public support to Kuwait''s independence and sovereignty during the 1990-91 crisis.

He also expressed gratitude for Pakistan's support to Kuwait during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ambassador reaffirmed Kuwait's strong commitment to build closer ties with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Kuwaiti envoy's contribution in fostering stronger ties between the two countries.

