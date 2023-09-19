Concrete works on spillway, diversion tunnels of Mohmand Dam going on

ISLAMABAD - Concrete works on upper stilling basin of the spillway and construction activities at left and right abutments of the Mohmand Dam besides various components of the diversion system including the diversion tunnels in upcoming low-flow season are vigorously going on.
Official sources told APP here on Monday that the contractor has already been directed to ensure completion of the diversion system during the upcoming low-flow season for diversion of River Swat.
WAPDA is constructing Mohmand Dam Project across River Swat in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is the 5th highest concrete-face-rock-fill dam in the world. The dam will store water for agriculture, control flood, supply water to Peshawar for urban use and generate green, clean and economically affordable hydel electricity. The project is scheduled for completion in 2026-27.
With a gross water storage capacity of 1.29 MAF, Mohmand Dam will irrigate 18,233 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda, besides supplementing irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land. Installed power capacity of the project stands at 800MW with annual energy generation of 2.86 billion units.
The project will also provide 300 million gallons water per day to Peshawar for drinking purpose.