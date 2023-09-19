 Rupee maintains winning streak against dollar

SLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday witnessed the 10th consecutive recovery session as it gained 90 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 295.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 296.84. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 296.1 and Rs 299 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 76 paisas to close at Rs 315.62 against the last day’s closing of Rs 316.38, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 2, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.52 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 366.41 as compared to the last closing of Rs 368.93. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 25 paisas each to close at Rs 80.57 and Rs 78.89 respectively.