Tuesday, September 19, 2023
 Rupee maintains winning streak against dollar
September 19, 2023
SLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Monday wit­nessed the 10th consecutive recovery session as it gained 90 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trad­ing and closed at Rs 295.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 296.84. Howev­er, according to the Forex As­sociation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open mar­ket stood at Rs 296.1 and Rs 299 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 76 paisas to close at Rs 315.62 against the last day’s clos­ing of Rs 316.38, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen re­mained unchanged to close at Rs 2, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.52 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which traded at Rs 366.41 as compared to the last closing of Rs 368.93. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 25 paisas each to close at Rs 80.57 and Rs 78.89 respectively.

