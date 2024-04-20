Dharejo for improving infrastructure in industrial areas

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Saifullah Dharejo on Friday directed the officers concerned to improve infrastructure in industrial zones, eliminate encroach­ments and ensure timely re­lease of salaries to employees.

The minister, while pre­siding over an orientation meeting with officers of the department, further directed to maintain good working relationship with industrial­ists and business community for promoting business and industrial activities in the province. The provincial min­ister directed for taking action against ghost employees and activate the bio-metric system to ensure the attendance of the employees.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted to bring an industrial revolution in Sindh, Dharejo said and urged the officers of the department to work hard with dedication to achieve the set goals. He said that he would personally visit the in­dustrial zones to review the problems being faced. The minister said that possession of the plots in the new indus­trial zones should be given to the applicants at the earliest so that new industrial units could be established there and unemployment in the prov­ince could be eliminated.

Earlier, Sindh Secretary Industries Muhammad Ya­sin Shar and Managing Direc­tor SITE Ghazanfar Ali Qadri briefed the minister about the ongoing development schemes of the department.