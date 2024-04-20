Pakistan’s leading event on artificial intelligence held

LAHORE - 10Pearls, a leading end-to-end digital services company, hosted the 4th edition of AI Summit, Pakistan’s foremost conference and expo on Artificial Intelligence, on April 18 and 19, 2024 at the Lahore Expo Centre. Making its inaugural appearance in Lahore after successful episodes in Karachi and Islamabad, the summit proved to be a resounding success, drawing over 2000 registrations from professionals, students, enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs. Since its inception in 2019, the AI Summit has been a pivotal event dedicated to fostering innovation and knowledge-sharing within the local tech community. It offers a platform for industry leaders and innovators to delve into the latest advancements and applications of AI.

The 2024 AI Summit, held at ITCN Asia, Lahore Expo Centre, was a 2-day event consisting of a conference track and workshop track, along with an AI startup expo. With over 30 distinguished speakers and trainers, participants engaged in insightful tech talks, thought-provoking panel discussions, and hands-on workshops. Additionally, the Summit showcased innovative product demos by emerging AI startups, offering attendees first-hand exposure to the latest groundbreaking solutions and disruptive technologies shaping the future.

“We’re thrilled to once again bring together the brightest minds in AI for an enriching and collaborative experience,” shared Syeda Sana Hussain, Senior Director, People & Programs, 10Pearls. “The AI Summit serves as a catalyst for driving progress and innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. After successful editions in Karachi and Islamabad, we were delighted to bring this event to Lahore and witness the amazing turnout across both our conference and workshop tracks. The AI Startups showcase received great recognition, enabling companies to highlight their achievements and attract investments. As leaders in the field, 10Pearls is proud to drive forward this wave of innovation and progress.”

The event featured a variety of Tech Talks conducted by eminent AI experts. These included a session on “Demystifying GenAI” by Asim Ghaffar, (VP Engineering, 10Pearls); “Generative AI for Corporate Leaders” by Monis Rahman, (Co-Founder and CEO, Dukan); and “Accelerating Digital Transformation Through AI Innovations” by Muhammad Aamir Yaqub, (Senior Director Engineering, 10Pearls).

Two engaging panel discussions were also conducted. The first panel, “Leveraging AI for Strategic Business Advancement”, brought together esteemed panelists Adnan Yousuf Kazi, from TenX; Ahsan Jamil, from sAi Venture Capital; and Awais Naseem Vohra, from Telenor. The session was moderated by Maheen Sumera Alavi, from 10Pearls.

The second Panel, “Deciphering AI’s Innovative Role in HealthTech”, was moderated by Namra Nasyr. It featured top AI professionals including Muhammad Irfan, from Xeven Solutions; Jareer Hushaam, from Arbisoft; Osama Janjua, from MedIQ Solutions; and Adnan Zaidi, from PROXIMA.PK.

Along with the Conference track, the AI Summit 2024 also hosted four comprehensive workshops for participants to actively develop and refine their skills in utilizing the latest AI tools and techniques. The workshops received an overwhelming response, drawing the participation of over 350 professionals and students.