Provision of quality education govt’s priority: KP minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department Meena Khan Afridi on Friday stressed on promotion of quality education in higher educational institutions.

“We are going to introduce market oriented subjects in educational institutions aimed at stopping unemployment,” he said while chairing a meeting of different girls’ degree colleges of district Peshawar at Civil Secretariat. Secretary Higher Education Arshad Khan, additional secretary, principal of various girls’ degree colleges and others attended the meeting.

During the meeting, principals of the colleges informed the provincial minister regarding the issues being faced by girls’ degree colleges in Peshawar. The minister was also briefed about the shortage of teaching staff in the colleges.

Meena Khan vowed that provision of quality education to male and female students is the top priority of incumbent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He urged the girls college principals to perform their role in promotion of quality education in female colleges and do not compromise on quality education.

Talking about the teachers’ shortage in girls’ colleges, the minister said that e-transfer policy is under-consideration through which policy teacher shortage and wrong posting will be halted. He further said that a reform committee has already been formed which collects the data of all higher educational institutions and in the light of that data tangible steps will be taken for improvement in education system.