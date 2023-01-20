Share:

Intermittent rain accompanied by cool wind in Lahore on Thursday brought the mercury considerably down forcing people to remain indoors.

The rain in Lahore started in the evening and continued throughout the night with intervals. Light rain was also reported from a few places in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave is affecting Balochistan and central parts of the country and likely to continue over upper parts during next few days.

The Met Office has forecast rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, north Punjab and north Balochistan during the next 24 hours.