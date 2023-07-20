Thursday, July 20, 2023
Fakhar Shah attends West Asia Baseball Summit in Taiwan  

STAFF REPORT
July 20, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), has attended the West Asia Baseball Summit in Taiwan organized by Baseball Federation of Asia. Fakhar Shah said: “I had the privilege of attending the West Asia Summit in Taiwan, chaired by Jeffry Koo (Jr), President of Baseball Federation of Asia and son of Jeffrey Koo (Sr), from Taiwan’s esteemed family. The summit brought together delegates from Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Palestine, and Sri Lanka, fostering an environment for constructive dialogue.  “The primary objective was to enhance mutual understanding between countries, discuss their respective developmental needs, and explore avenues to support baseball development in emerging nations. As Vice President of BFA, I had the opportunity to provide Jeffery Koo with insightful information regarding the historical background and current situation of each country, while also exchanging ideas on how we can collectively support the growth of baseball in these new developing regions. 

