Thursday, July 20, 2023
PFF announces dates of final round of National Challenge Cup 2023

Web Sports Desk
4:46 PM | July 20, 2023
Sports

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the dates for the final round of the National Challenge Cup (NCC) 2023. The tournament is set to kick off on the 21st of October and promises to captivate football fans until its conclusion on the 6th of November 2023.

A total of 16 formidable teams have qualified for the final round, comprising 14 victorious teams and 2 deserving runners-up. Among the prestigious participants are prominent teams such as KRL, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, WSTC, Otto Crain, SA Farms, WAPDA, SA Gardens, HEC, PACA, NIMSO, Asia Ghee Mills, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Police, and Masha United.

To ensure a smooth organization of the event, the PFF has already dispatched invitations to all the participating teams. A request for confirmation of their availability by the 10th of September has been extended to each team. Subsequent to receiving the teams' confirmations, the draws will be conducted, and the schedule for the matches will be announced in due course.

