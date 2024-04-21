A good way to gauge how well a society is doing is by examining social welfare and assessing people’s happiness. In society, certain individuals, due to their circumstances or the environment they find themselves in, require assistance to cope with social problems arising from daily activities and living conditions. Therefore, the need to examine social welfare in a society becomes paramount. Social problems include child abuse, beggary, drug addiction, senior citizen abandonment, transgender issues, patient welfare, out-of-school children, domestic violence, trauma, and lack of awareness for maintaining a conducive environment. These issues are major social problems that require serious social welfare policies and programs to address them.

Social welfare is the collective well-being of society, encompassing various aspects of quality of life such as environmental conditions, levels of deprivation, and the neglect experienced by marginalised groups like senior citizens, transgender individuals, drug addicts, and victims of trauma. It involves the provision of essential social services and encompasses a broad spectrum of organised efforts by both voluntary and governmental agencies. These efforts are aimed at preventing, alleviating, or solving social issues and enhancing the well-being of individuals, groups, and communities. Social welfare initiatives provide support, protection, and assistance to disadvantaged individuals such as orphans, the handicapped, and those who are mentally or chronically ill. This concept is integral to sectors such as health, education, and environmental services. Notably, there is a growing number of orphaned children, senior citizens, and homeless individuals who lack access to basic necessities like healthcare and adequate nutrition.

To effectively manage and expand inclusive services for the highlighted areas, the organization of social welfare under the provincial government can play a pivotal role. Whether utilising its own resources or mobilising NGOs and the community, the social welfare organisation can raise awareness to prevent man-made disasters and educate the masses on various crucial matters. This includes emphasising the importance of education, shelter, maintaining a clean environment, ecosystem preservation and afforestation, clean drinking water preservation, proper waste disposal, and the significance of green energy, among others. Furthermore, it can educate the public about the importance of fulfilling national responsibilities. Social welfare thus serves as a cross-cutting and multi-dimensional service for the masses, and with its effective delivery, many issues facing ordinary citizens can be resolved at the local level.

To carry out these services on sustainable footing, there is a need to equip the Social Welfare Department with proper human and logistical resources. Unfortunately, like other fields of service, no research and analytic work has been done for this sector for a long time. In the last few decades, significant and revolutionary changes in the field of knowledge and communication have taken place, affecting every area of services, and social welfare is obviously not an exception.

To ensure the delivery of desired services to the masses, it is imperative for the Provincial Government to provide support to the Department of Social Welfare in terms of human and logistical resources. Unfortunately, the Department of Social Welfare in the province remains severely neglected in this regard. Field offices lack modern communication tools, such as efficient IT equipment and qualified IT personnel. Additionally, there is a scarcity of operational vehicles for field officers to carry out their duties, coupled with negligible budgetary allocations. The absence of essential support undoubtedly impacts the performance of field staff, who nonetheless strive to fulfill their responsibilities to the best of their abilities despite these challenges.

If the current government is genuinely committed to fostering a welfare-oriented society, it must prioritise support for the Provincial Social Welfare Organisation. This support should encompass coordinated and cross-sectoral services, particularly focusing on areas such as healthcare, education, climate change, and the upliftment of marginalised segments of society. By investing in these critical areas, the government can effectively address societal needs and promote the well-being of all citizens.

ABDUL SAMAD CHANNA,

Karachi.