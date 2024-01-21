Govt to tighten noose around non-tax filers

The government has initiated a comprehensive plane to bring non-filers and tax evaders into tax net.

According to a document, the IMF has been presented a strategy to collect more tax from telecom, property and construction sector.

The government is also mulling digital tax collection and subsidies will be halted in any case.

The document said the government had decided to initiate crackdown on the retailers in the four provinces including Islamabad to encircle the tax evaders.

On the other hand, the government is all set to reduce under-invoicing and curtail smuggling to increase tax collection.