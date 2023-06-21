Wednesday, June 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

AJK presents Rs232.42bn budget for FY2023-24

AJK presents Rs232.42bn budget for FY2023-24
Web Desk
6:58 PM | June 21, 2023
National

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Wednesday presented a Rs232.427 billion budget, the biggest budget in the history of the AJK.

Finance Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmad said the federal government’s support had made it possible for the AJK government to increase budget by Rs67 billion. “Fiscal resource will increase by 29pc for the upcoming year,” he added.

He went on to say that it was the biggest budget in AJK’s history, adding that the incumbent government had taken the charge only two months ago. “The credit for excessive financial resources goes to the present government,” he added.

Outlining particulars of the budget, he said the government had fixed Rs42 billion for development projects and Rs190 billion for non-development expenditures. The AJK government earmarked Rs35 billion for pensions, Rs3 billion for the judiciary, Rs8 billion for the interior ministry, and Rs1.67 billion for the FBR.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1687321213.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023