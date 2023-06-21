AJK presents Rs232.42bn budget for FY2023-24

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Wednesday presented a Rs232.427 billion budget, the biggest budget in the history of the AJK.

Finance Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmad said the federal government’s support had made it possible for the AJK government to increase budget by Rs67 billion. “Fiscal resource will increase by 29pc for the upcoming year,” he added.

He went on to say that it was the biggest budget in AJK’s history, adding that the incumbent government had taken the charge only two months ago. “The credit for excessive financial resources goes to the present government,” he added.

Outlining particulars of the budget, he said the government had fixed Rs42 billion for development projects and Rs190 billion for non-development expenditures. The AJK government earmarked Rs35 billion for pensions, Rs3 billion for the judiciary, Rs8 billion for the interior ministry, and Rs1.67 billion for the FBR.