Army assures all-out support as govt plans economic revival

Special Investment Facilitation Council to act as ‘Single Window’ interface for potential investors n PM says investors will be given primacy, fast-track approvals through a well-coordinated approach n Pakistan to target key sectors, foreign investment as part of the strategy n COAS says plan fundamental to socio-economic prosperity of Pakistanis.
Shehbaz Sharif urges political parties to work together for country’s uplift n Witnesses MoU signing on $3.48b C-5 nuclear power project n Donates four vans for orphan children at Pakistan Sweet Homes.
ISLAMABAD - The PML-N led coalition government, in the wake of economic hardships confronting the country, Tuesday unveiled an elaborated ‘Economic Revival Plan’ with a view to capitalise Pakistan’s untapped potential in key sectors, fast-track the development projects and facilitate investment.
“The plan was unveiled during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), chief ministers, federal and provincial ministers, and high-level government officials,” says a press release issued by PM Office on Tuesday.
The ‘Economic Revival Plan’ envisages capitalising Pakistan’s untapped potential in key sectors of defence production, agriculture, livestock, minerals, mining, information technology and energy, through indigenous development as well as investments from friendly countries.
To fast-track the development of projects, the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been undertaken to act as a ‘Single Window’ interface for the potential investors as well as to adopt a unified approach.
The setup will shorten heretofore cumbersome and lengthy business processes through a cooperative and collaborative ‘whole of the government approach’ with representation of all stakeholders. It is aimed at creating horizontal-vertical synergy between the federation and provinces; facilitating timely decision making; avoiding duplication of effort; and ensuring swift project implementation. The high-ranking participation from federal and provincial governments, clearly manifests the national resolve to turn around the economy despite all odds.
COAS, speaking on the occasion, assured the Pakistan Army’s all-out support to complement the government’s efforts for Economic Revival Plan, considered fundamental to socio-economic prosperity of Pakistanis and reclaiming Pakistan’s rightful stature among the comity of nations.
Prime Minister Shehbaz recalled that his government inherited an economy which was on the brink of collapse. With bold and difficult decisions, it was now being steered towards growth and development, however, there were massive challenges ahead, he added.
He said export-oriented foreign direct investments held the key to economic revival and the government had, therefore, decided to adopt a holistic/whole-of-government approach which fostered partnerships within the federal and provincial governments for effective implementation and execution.
The investors would be given primacy and fast-track approvals, through a well-coordinated approach, he added. The prime minister observed that the expected investments would create jobs and livelihoods for the youth and women, and advised that the focus should be on empowering young and females to realise their full potential.
“Let us resolve to work together, leave no stone unturned and be single minded in our focus and direction. We can transform the destiny of Pakistan and its people. It would, however, not happen without hard work and staying the course on the path of progress and development,” he remarked. PM Shehbaz said Pakistan and Pakistanis deserved nothing less from those who had been bestowed the responsibility to administer the country by Allah Almighty and the people.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called upon the nation and all political parties to work together for bringing the country out of crisis and taking it to new heights of development.
He said the dream of a prosperous and developed Pakistan could only be fulfilled by rising above mutual differences, burying the conspiracies, and maintaining rule of law in the country. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Margalla Avenue here, the prime minister said the country possessed huge natural resources as it had the best minds and manpower as well.
“The only thing that laps is the will to do”, he said adding that although it was a difficult task but not impossible to bring the country out of crisis.
He said all the initiatives were being taken for the development and prosperity of people of Islamabad and its attached areas. However, he said due to the past government’s criminal negligence, the citizens of the federal capital had to wait for years to enjoy their due facilities.
He said last year was devastating both in terms of natural calamities and on the political front as the country faced devastating floods and the political opponents hatched conspiracies against the country. Their agenda surfaced on May 9, 2023 when everyone saw that what they did was even never thought by the enemy of Pakistan,” he added.
He said despite the challenges, the CDA Chairman, former MNA Hanif Abbasi and their team who worked diligently to complete this project for which the people of Islamabad were waiting for years.
He said recently he visited Baku, where he saw smooth and clean roads and beautiful landscape and gardening along the roads. He advised Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to take his team to Baku to get their first hand experience and apply in Pakistan as well.
PM Shehbaz said today he also witnessed the signing of an MoU for a $3.48 billion Chashma Nuclear Power Plant (C-5) which reflected the Chinese resolve to support Pakistan in difficult times.
He said Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE were also Pakistan’s unmatched friendly countries that were also supporting Pakistan at this difficult time.
The prime minister said his political opponents alleged him for getting big kick backs on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. “If that was true, Imran Khan should have presented the proof before the courts,” he added.
He said the Chinese state owned company not only kept the cost of the C-5 project at the level agreed in 2017-18, but also on his personal request, the company gave discount of Rs 30 billion on the project.
He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif himself launched 5000 MW energy projects at a time when Pakistan was facing huge power load shedding.Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the prime minister had inaugurated an important road Margalla Avenue which connected new sectors of Islamabad with GT-Road.
He said the prime minister had also launched a historic Rs 20 billion package for rural areas of the federal capital.
Hanif Abbasi said the PML-N always worked for welfare of the people and the prime minister was famous across the world for his speed and his service for the people of his county.
Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also laid the foundation stone of upgradation and rehabilitation project of Sikander e Azam Road.
He was told that the 7.5 kilometer road would be completed at cost of Rs 3.5 billion and it would connect district Haripur and Khanpur Dam.
The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to complete the project on time. PM assures utilization of resources to strengthen, facilitate police force Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the incumbent government would utilize all possible resources to upgrade the capacity and performance of the Islamabad Capital Territory Police by extending different facilities.
Addressing a stone laying ceremony of the National Police Hospital at Police Lines, the prime minister appreciated the sacrifices and contributions of the police force.
He said the entire nation felt pride over the police force as they were the protectors of the nation and expressed the confidence that the police force would not tolerate any lapse in maintaining law and order.
The prime minister assured to strengthen the skills and capacity of the police force and all the recommendations in that regard would be fulfilled despite economic constraints.
On the occasion, the prime minister also unveiled plaques for Dolphin and SPU Headquarters and an educational institute for the families of the police force projects. Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Federal Education and Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, parliamentarians, ambassadors and a large number of police officers and jawans were present.
Appreciating the efforts of interior minister, the prime minister said the plan for the establishment of Dolphin force in Islamabad should be immediately prepared on the pattern he had introduced in the Punjab province with the assistance of Turkiye. Instructors from Turkiye should be brought to impart training and a comprehensive programme in that regard should be introduced, he added.
The prime minister further said that a hospital for the police force and their families in Islamabad should have been constructed in the past. Now, the police force and their families would be provided with the latest health and educational facilities.
Commending the interior minister for his efforts for payment of the Shahuda Package arrears, he also assured that he would take up the issue of police law and order allowance with the finance minister.
The prime minister said about 2000 jawans had been inducted on merit which should be the standard emulated across the society. He said with such like merit-based inductions, the nation would move on path of progress whereas corruption and favourtism wreaked havoc during the previous government’s tenure. Meritocracy should be maintained at all levels, he stressed.
Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said the present government paid prompt attention to address all the issues faced by the Capital Police.
He referred to the payment of arrears to families of Shuhada and said over Rs 1 billion was paid within three days, in that regard, on the direction of the prime minister.
He said deserving children of the deceased police force were given jobs on merit.
Rana Sanaullah said salaries of the Islamabad Capital Territory Police were made equivalent to those of the Punjab police. He said the Dolphin force, special protection unit and anti-terrorism force would be soon made operational in Islamabad. Lauding the sacrifices of Shuhada of police force, he said they had sacrificed their lives for the protection of countrymen and securing peace.
The interior minister said the entire nation stood against those who attacked and disgraced the monuments of Shuhada on May 9, adding the police force very bravely faced the onslaught of a political party and protected the Capital city.
Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan also highlighted the performance and contributions of the police force in maintaining law and order in the Federal Capital.
‘C-5 NUCLEAR POWER PROJECT’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan and China for a 1200 MW Chashma Nuclear Power Plant-5 (C-5) worth $3.48 billion here. President of China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas Ltd (CNOS) and Member Power, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Saeed Ur Rehman signed the MoU.
Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said the nuclear power project was a great step forward towards economic cooperation between the two countries.The prime minister said decision to start this project had been taken and the main conditions were agreed during previous government of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but the successive government put this project in cold storage.
He said keeping view of the higher international inflation, the project cost would have been much higher than that determined in 2017-18 but the Chinese government not only abstained from raising the cost according to the inflation but also gave a discount of around Rs 30 billion.
Vowing to kick start the project without delay, the prime minister said under the difficult economic situation, investment from China in this project to the tune of $3.48 billion sent a clear message that Pakistan was a place where Chinese companies and investors continued to show their trust and faith.
“This reflects the famous quote that our friendship is higher than Himalayas, deeper than the deepest ocean, sweeter than sugar and honey, and stronger than iron and steel. He said President Xi Jinping had called this friendship as iron brothers. He said recently he also inaugurated K-3 nuclear project in Karachi.
He said owing to the economic challenges, Pakistan was engaged with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) trying to finalize the 9th review. “Pakistan has met all conditions required by the IMF that has been done three months ago, but there has been inordinate delay”, he said adding that China once again had come to Pakistan’s rescue.
Other than China, he said Pakistan had also great friends such as Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar that had been and still supporting the country. However, he said at this critical juncture, Chinese support was outstanding. “We are deeply obliged to President Xi, Chinese leadership, sincere thanks to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team for working hard to strike the agreement with the Chinese counterpart.” He also thanked Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Power Minister Khurram Dastgir who worked diligently in this regard. Especially, he thanked the new military leadership for taking interest in this project. This is a beautiful combination that all political parties and military leadership are on one page,” he added.
He also paid tribute to Nawaz Sharif who, for the first time in 1993 made an agreement with China for a nuclear power project. PM Shehbaz said during the last few months, China also renewed commercial and sovereign loans which reflected unparalleled friendship between the two countries.