Saturday, October 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SC resolves 1,623 cases, sees 359 new filings in recent judicial week

SC resolves 1,623 cases, sees 359 new filings in recent judicial week
Web Desk
10:24 PM | October 21, 2023
Headlines, National

The Supreme Court of Pakistan revealed the particulars of cases heard during the period from October 16th to 21st. 

In an official statement issued by the apex court, it was reported that a total of 1,623 cases were successfully resolved within the span of a week.

Furthermore, during the previous judicial week, the court recorded the filing of 359 new cases.

The Chief Justice and other judges are working diligently to expedite case resolutions, it stated.

The statement also emphasised efforts to reduce the backlog of pending cases and provide relief to the citizens.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1697862133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023