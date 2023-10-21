SC resolves 1,623 cases, sees 359 new filings in recent judicial week

The Supreme Court of Pakistan revealed the particulars of cases heard during the period from October 16th to 21st.

In an official statement issued by the apex court, it was reported that a total of 1,623 cases were successfully resolved within the span of a week.

Furthermore, during the previous judicial week, the court recorded the filing of 359 new cases.

The Chief Justice and other judges are working diligently to expedite case resolutions, it stated.

The statement also emphasised efforts to reduce the backlog of pending cases and provide relief to the citizens.